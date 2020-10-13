Corona in Jordan; Daily statistics exceeded 2,000 for the first time

SHAFQANA- The Jordanian Ministry of Health announced today (Tuesday) the registration of 2054 new cases of Coronavirus in the country, which is the highest daily infection in the country since the outbreak of Coronavirus.

According to a report released by the Jordanian Prime Minister and Ministry of Health; Seven of new cases are of immigrants and the rest are internal cases.

According to the press release, the total number of people infected by Coronavirus has reached 28,127.

Also, 18 new death have been registered, bringing the total number to 225.

Today, 142 improvements have been registered in hospitals and 25,736 tests have been performed, bringing the total number of tests to 1,464,941.

This news is originally published By Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English