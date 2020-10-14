Saudi Arabia fails in bid to win a seat on UN Human Rights Council

SHAFAQNA-Saudi Arabia failed to win a seat on the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) while China, Russia and Cuba were elected on Tuesday.

Pakistan received 169 votes, Uzbekistan 164, Nepal 150, China 139 and Saudi Arabia 90 votes – ending Riyadh’s bid to again be a member of the UN’s top human rights body. Fifteen countries were elected to the 47-nation council on Tuesday, AlJazeera reported.