Date :Wednesday, October 14th, 2020 | Time : 06:41 |ID: 175684 | Print

Saudi Arabia fails in bid to win a seat on UN Human Rights Council

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA-Saudi Arabia failed to win a seat on the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) while China, Russia and Cuba were elected on Tuesday.

Pakistan received 169 votes, Uzbekistan 164, Nepal 150, China 139 and Saudi Arabia 90 votes – ending Riyadh’s bid to again be a member of the UN’s top human rights body. Fifteen countries were elected to the 47-nation council on Tuesday, AlJazeera reported.

You might also like
Yeman, Yemen’s Houthi Ansarullah, Saudi Arabia Ansarullah: Yemeni forces won’t stand idly by against continued Saudi-led attacks
Saudi crown prince plans to become king before G20 summit
Saudi Arabia targets Yemen's mosques in air raids
Russian Mufti: Quds Should Be Muslim World’s First Issue
Assad says Syria reconstruction cost almost $ 400 billion
America, Afghanistan and the politics of perpetual war
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *