Kashmir: Former chief minister freed after 14-month detention

SHAFAQNA- Former Kashmir chief minister has been released after 14-month detention.

Mehbooba Mufti, 61, was among several leaders arrested under the country’s Public Safety Act (PSA) after the federal government in August 2019 abrogated Article 370 of the Indian constitution.

Mufti’s release comes after her daughter Iltija Mufti filed a habeas corpus petition at the Supreme Court challenging her mother’s detention under the PSA. The case is scheduled to come up for a hearing on Thursday, AlJazeera reported.