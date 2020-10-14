Date :Wednesday, October 14th, 2020 | Time : 07:33 |ID: 175691 | Print

Germany reports 5,000 new daily coronavirus cases

SHAFAQNA- Germany reported more than  5,000 new daily coronavirus cases  for the first time since April.

Numbers released on Wednesday by the Robert Koch Institute showed that 5,132 new infections had been recorded, an increase of more than 1,000 compared to 4,122 on Tuesday.

A total of 334,585 cases have been registered since the beginning of the pandemic and a total of 9,677 people have died in Germany after catching the novel coronavirus, up by 43 compared to the previous day, Dailysabah reported.

