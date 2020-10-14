What is the ruling on various kinds of music and vocal music? The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Sistani answered a question about music.

Question: What is the exact ruling on music in any form or various kinds of vocal music including Nasheeds without music or elegies and laments in new style?

The Grand Ayatollah Sistani: There is no problem with songs which are not special to the followers of immodest gatherings. But melodies of immodest kind, if they are accompanied with false words; are Haram, and if they are with elegies, laments and like them, according to Wajib precaution they are not allowed. And if the music is appropriate for immodest gathering, it is Haram; otherwise it is not Haram.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA