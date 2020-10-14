Who can claim to be a believing Muslim?

SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) who said: How can you claim to be a Muslim when the people are not safe because of you? How can you consider yourself to be a believer when the people are not secure from you? And how do you think you are pious while the people avoid your harassment? The one who claims to be our friend, but do not act on our commands, is not from us and we are not from him/her [1].

[1] Irshadul Qolube, Dailami, Page 274.