Virtual pilgrimage instead of traveling to Mashhad, Astan Quds Razavi urges

SHAFAQNA- IQNA: The Astan Quds Razavi – the custodianship of Imam Reza’s (AS) holy shrine- urged the devotees of Ahl-ul-Byat (AS) to do the Ziyarah (pilgrimage) online instead of traveling to Mashhad to visit the holy shrine. In a statement, the public relations office of the Astan noted that the holy city of Mashhad every year hosts a large number of pilgrims during the last days of the lunar Hijri Month of Safar, which mark the sad occasions of the demise anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hassan (AS) and Imam Reza (AS).

This year, however, given the special conditions created by the coronavirus outbreak and considering the warnings of the National Coronavirus Fight Headquarters, the faithful are advised to do the Ziyarah virtually, it added. The Astan expressed hope that it can soon host pilgrims with all its capacities after the end of the pandemic. The daily death toll from coronavirus infection in Iran has exceeded 200 in recent days, while the total number of cases since the outbreak of the disease in the country has surpassed 500,000. More than 29,000 COVID-19 patients have died in Iran since February.