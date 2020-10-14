Date :Wednesday, October 14th, 2020 | Time : 14:31 |ID: 175798 | Print

Decade-old sanctions against Iran to end next Sunday: President Rouhani

/0 Comments/in , , , /by

SHAFAQNA- IRNA: Iranian President Hassan Rouhani congratulated Iranians over the end of ten years of cruel arms sanctions against the nation – to take place next Sunday – and said this will come as a result of Iran’s struggle against the US in the past four years. Addressing the cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Rouhani said lifting arms embargo is also the result of the efforts made by the Iranian diplomats.

Iran will be able to buy and sell arms to whoever it desires as of Sunday, he added. He referred to the catastrophe created by the US in Afghanistan in the pretext of establishing security and said everyone can see there is now dangerous situation in Afghanistan.

They boasted of fighting Daesh in the region but in fact it was the devoted people of Iraq and Syria and the Iranian warriors who fought and expelled ISIS, he added. President Rouhani went on to highlight the US failures against Palestinian, Iraqi and Syrian nations, saying the great Iranian nation has made them angry and has brought them to their knees.

You might also like
Rouhani: Iran takes 3rd JCPOA step on Friday
Meeting with Trump would be very hard for Iran
Iran's Rouhani expresses solidarity with Lebanese people
Donald Trump, Hassan Rouhani, UN General Assembly (UNGA) Report: Trump expects to meet with Rouhani on UNGA meeting
Iran's Rouhani : Protecting humans' lives requires global cooperation
Zarif: President Rouhani to present peace plan at UN
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *