Iraqi PM receives Erdogan’s official invitation to visit Turkey

SHAFAQNA- Today (Wednesday), the Iraqi Prime Minister received an official invitation to visit Turkey.

The information office of the Iraqi Council of Ministers announced in a statement: Kazemi received a written letter from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan containing the official invitation of Kazemi to visit Turkey.

“Turkish Ambassador to Iraq Fatih Yıldız handed over Erdogan’s official invitation to Mustafa al-Kazemi during a meeting with him,” the statement said.

According to the report, the two sides discussed the strengthening of bilateral relations between the two countries in various fields.

