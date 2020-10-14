French police arrest Muslim NGO head

SHAFAQNA- French police arrested Idriss Sihamedi, Muslim NGO BarakaCity’s founder, on Wednesday.

The police raid on Sihamedi’s house was broadcast live on BarakaCity’s social media channels. The video showed Sihamedi being beaten up and arrested in front of his four children.

The raid is one of many that took place across France following President Emmanuel Macron’s announcement to fight “Islamist separatism” in the country.

Sihamedi had called for a united Muslim response to Macron’s attempts to control Muslim public life and private beliefs.

Macron’s speech was widely criticized by French Muslims due to fears that the bill, which will be submitted to parliament in December, could trigger abuse of their rights, Daily Sabah reported.