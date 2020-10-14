Date :Wednesday, October 14th, 2020 | Time : 20:14 |ID: 175867 | Print

World Bank approves $12bn for coronavirus vaccine

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA- The World Bank said Tuesday that it approved $12 billion in financing to support developing countries to access to Covid-19 vaccines , tests and treatments.

The $12bn “envelope” is part of a wider World Bank Group package of up to $160bn to help developing countries fight the COVID-19 pandemic, the bank said in a statement late on Tuesday.

Its implementation will be in support of efforts being led by the World Health Organization and COVAX, and will offer recipient countries a number of options with regards to acquiring and delivering vaccines.

The funding is meant to also help countries access tests and treatments and to support the management of supply chains and other logistics for vaccinations, AlJazeera reported.

 

You might also like
World Bank Begins Consultations to Support Peace in Afghanistan
COVID-19 vaccine will be Halal: Indonesian government
Developing countries host 85prc of the world's refugees +Video
UK says Russian hackers trying to steal Covid-19 vaccine research
World Bank investigates if China’s $50 million loan used to persecute Muslims
Pope Francis: Rich should not be given priority for Covid-19 vaccine
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *