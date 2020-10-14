World Bank approves $12bn for coronavirus vaccine

SHAFAQNA- The World Bank said Tuesday that it approved $12 billion in financing to support developing countries to access to Covid-19 vaccines , tests and treatments.

The $12bn “envelope” is part of a wider World Bank Group package of up to $160bn to help developing countries fight the COVID-19 pandemic, the bank said in a statement late on Tuesday.

Its implementation will be in support of efforts being led by the World Health Organization and COVAX, and will offer recipient countries a number of options with regards to acquiring and delivering vaccines.

The funding is meant to also help countries access tests and treatments and to support the management of supply chains and other logistics for vaccinations, AlJazeera reported.