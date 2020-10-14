Date :Wednesday, October 14th, 2020 | Time : 21:08 |ID: 175870 | Print

COVID-19: Death toll in Iraq exceeds 10,000

/0 Comments/in , , /by
SHAFAQNA- Iraq’s COVID-19 death toll has surpassed 10000 on Wednesday.
The Iraqi Health Ministry reported 3,857 new COVID-19 cases. The new cases brought the total nationwide infections to 413,215.

It also reported 51 deaths during the day, raising the death toll to 10,021, while 3,188 more patients recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries to 347,396, Xinhua reported.

You might also like
Four Syrian civilians killed in Daesh rocket attack on western Mosul
Iraq, Adel Abdul-Mahdi, Daesh, Hashd al-Sha’abi Abdul-Mahdi: Iraqi armed forces ready to respond firmly to any aggression
Terror attack in Najaf
Obese Daesh Mufti Arrested by Iraqi Forces in Mosul
Installing electronic check gates in Imam Ali's (A.S) Holy Shrine + Photos
Iraq will not accept foreign pilgrims and reopens Mosques and places of worship
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *