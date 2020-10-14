https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/iraq.jpg 500 800 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/shafaqna-en-2.jpg asadian2020-10-14 21:08:012020-10-14 21:08:01COVID-19: Death toll in Iraq exceeds 10,000
COVID-19: Death toll in Iraq exceeds 10,000
SHAFAQNA- Iraq’s COVID-19 death toll has surpassed 10000 on Wednesday.
The Iraqi Health Ministry reported 3,857 new COVID-19 cases. The new cases brought the total nationwide infections to 413,215.
It also reported 51 deaths during the day, raising the death toll to 10,021, while 3,188 more patients recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries to 347,396, Xinhua reported.
