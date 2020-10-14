The number of Iraq’s Corona victims reaches five figures

SHAFAQNA- New data from the Iraqi Ministry of Health show that the death toll from the coronavirus in the country has exceeded 10,000.

The Iraqi Ministry of Health and Environment announced this evening (Wednesday) that in the past 24 hours, another 20,539 tests have been performed on the new generation of the Coronavirus (Covid-19) in various laboratories to increase the total number of samples tested across the country to 2,548,753 since the outbreak of the virus.

According to the statement, the results of tests performed in the past 24 hours show that another 3,857 cases of the new generation of Coronavirus have been registered in Iraq, and as a result, the number of people infected with the virus in the country has increased to 413,215 people.

The Iraqi Ministry of Health also said in a statement that in the past 24 hours, 51 other people infected with the Coronavirus had died, so that the total number of deaths due to the virus in this country exceeds 10 thousand and reach to five digits and increase to 10 thousand and 21 cases, which is more than 2.42% of the total number of infected people.

According to the ministry, with the recovery of 3,188 other patients in the past 24 hours, the number of people recovering from Covid-19 in Iraq has increased to 347,396, or more than 84.07% of the total number of patients, while currently, 55,798 people with Coronavirus are under treatment in this country, and 475 of them are in the Intensive Care Unit.

It should be noted that according to the latest data from the reference website “World Of Meters” and the official statistics of the Iraqi Ministry of Health, among the people infected with the Coronavirus and the death rate due to this deadly virus, respectively the country ranks 15th and 19th in the world, while among the countries of the Arab world, it still has the highest number of cases and victims in both fields.

