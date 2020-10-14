Glorious funeral of Sayyed Jassim al-Tuwairjawi in ​​Karbala+ Photos

SHAFAQNA- The body of Sayyed Jassim al-Tuwairjawi, famous preachers of Al-Minbar Al-Husseini, was buried in Karbala.

The funeral and burial ceremony of “Sayyed Jassim al-Tuwairjawi”, famous preachers of Al-Minbar Al-Husseini, who passed away on Sunday in Kuwait, was held in the holy city of Karbala.

The body of the late Sayyed Jassim al-Tuwairjawi was buried in the presence of a large crowd of people of Karbala in the courtyard of Imam Hussain (A.S).

The funeral ceremony started from Al-Qiblah Street of the holy shrine of Hazrat Abul-Fazl Al-Abbas (A.S) and continued to the holy courtyard. After that, the body of the deceased was circumambulated around the holy shrine in the presence of the trusteeship of Astan Quds Abbasi and some members of the administrative and service council of the holy shrine. Then, the body of the late Al-Tuwairjawi was passed through the two shrines to the shrine of Imam Hussain (A.S) and then buried in the holy courtyard of Imam Hussain (A.S).

Sayyed Jassim al-Tuwairjawi passed away on Sunday at the age of 73 in Kuwait’s Al-Amiri Hospital after a long battle with the disease.

Following the death of Sayyed Jassim al-Tuwairjawi, the governor of Karbala declared two days of public mourning in the city.

The body of Sayyed Jassim al-Tuwairjawi, Iraqi cleric and famous preacher, was buried in the Shiraziyah cemetery inside the courtyard of the holy Shrine of Imam Hussain (A.S).

This news is originally published by ABNA Persian and translated by Shafaqna English