Date :Thursday, October 15th, 2020 | Time : 01:13 |ID: 175908 | Print

End of first round of Lebanon-Israel talks to determine maritime border

SHAFAQNA- The Lebanese and Israeli negotiating delegations have concluded the first round of talks on demarcating the disputed sea border between the two sides and agreed to hold a second round in two weeks.

Reuters and French news agencies (AFP) quoted Lebanese military and defense sources as saying this afternoon (Wednesday) that the first round of talks between the country’s negotiating delegations and Israel, on demarcating the disputed sea borders between the two sides is over.

According to unnamed sources, the first round of talks between the two sides was held at the headquarters of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon ( UNIFIL) in the southern coastal town of Al-Naqoura, mediated by David Shanker, the US Deputy Secretary of State for Middle East Affairs was brief and lasted only about an hour.

Lebanese military and defense sources also stressed that the Lebanese negotiators and the Israel agreed to hold a second round of talks on the two sides’ maritime border on October 28th.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English

