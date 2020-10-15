Parliamentary consultations to nominate Lebanese PM postponed for a week

SHAFQANA- Lebanese President Michel Aoun today (Wednesday) postponed parliamentary consultations to nominate a new prime minister for a week.

According to a statement issued by the Lebanese presidency, binding parliamentary consultations have been postponed at the request of parliamentary factions due to some problems.

The statement said: “President Emad Michel Aoun, at the request of some parliamentary factions and due to some problems that should be resolved, postponed the mandatory parliamentary consultations that scheduled to be held tomorrow (Thursday), for a week until next Thursday, October 22.

However, the Information Office in Ain al-Tineh announced that the Speaker of the Lebanese House of Representatives, Nabih Berri, had opposed the postponement of the parliamentary consultations, saying that he was opposed to the postponement of these consultations, even for a day.

