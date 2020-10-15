Date :Thursday, October 15th, 2020 | Time : 01:49 |ID: 175919 | Print

Photos: Arbaeen walk and mourning in Tokyo

SHAFAQNA- With the presence of a number of Shia Muslims and mourners of Iman Hussain (A.S), a procession of mourning was held on the occasion of the Arbaeen, in Tokyo, the capital of Japan.


This news is originally published by ABNA Persian and translated by Shafaqna English 

