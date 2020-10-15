https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/DCCA069B-BD75-4CC2-B6EA-8B8C6774197A.jpeg 900 675 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/shafaqna-en-2.jpg asadian2020-10-15 01:49:572020-10-15 01:49:57Photos: Arbaeen walk and mourning in Tokyo
Photos: Arbaeen walk and mourning in Tokyo
SHAFAQNA- With the presence of a number of Shia Muslims and mourners of Iman Hussain (A.S), a procession of mourning was held on the occasion of the Arbaeen, in Tokyo, the capital of Japan.
This news is originally published by ABNA Persian and translated by Shafaqna English
