Date :Thursday, October 15th, 2020 | Time : 09:38 |ID: 176009 | Print

Israel stops granting visas to UN human rights employees

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA- Israel has stopped granting any visas to employees at the United Nations’ human rights agency, effectively forcing the body’s top staff to leave.

In February, Israel announced it was suspending ties with the United Nations Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) after a report highlighted more than 100 companies that work in Israeli settlements in the West Bank , according to Middle East Eye.

Since June all requests for new visas have gone unanswered, with passports sent off for renewals coming back empty.

You might also like
102 anniversary of Balfour Declaration marked in Gaza+ Video
Study: At least 78% of humanitarian aid intended for Palestinians ends up in Israeli coffers
Furiousness of Israel from IAEA for recognizing Palestine as a state
Muslims Urged to denounce Israeli Conversion of Mosques into Synagogues
Bahrain’s top cleric declares normalization of ties with Israel Haram
Repeated attacks by Israel on Syria confirm its support of terrorists
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *