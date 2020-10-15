Israel stops granting visas to UN human rights employees

SHAFAQNA- Israel has stopped granting any visas to employees at the United Nations’ human rights agency, effectively forcing the body’s top staff to leave.

In February, Israel announced it was suspending ties with the United Nations Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) after a report highlighted more than 100 companies that work in Israeli settlements in the West Bank , according to Middle East Eye.

Since June all requests for new visas have gone unanswered, with passports sent off for renewals coming back empty.