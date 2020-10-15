G20 extends debt payment for poor countries by 6 months

SHAFAQNA- The Group of 20 nations has approved the extension of debt payment by an additional six months, aiming to protect the most vulnerable countries in fighting the pandemic.

According to a statement by the group late Wednesday, the new deadline is set for the end of June 2021, AA reported.

More than $14 billion in debt payments had been otherwise due at the end of this year.

The statement also said the payment deadline would be further extended until the end of next year after the IMF and World Bank meet next spring, and the G20 members examine the economic and financial situation of the countries.