How can the heart be destroyed?

SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from the first Shia Imam, Ali ibn Abitaleb Amiral Momeneen (AS) who said: The most amazing part in the human being is the heart, and the heart has sources of wisdom and anti-wisdom. If a desire reaches it, covetousness degrades it; and if covetousness gets out of control, the greed destroys it. And if hopelessness dominates it, grief kills it. Any failure is harmful for it, and any extravagance is destructive for it [1].

[1] Illalul Sharaie’a, Sheikh Sadooq (RA), Page 109.