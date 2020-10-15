Date :Thursday, October 15th, 2020 | Time : 10:09 |ID: 176021 | Print

Indian cinemas reopen after seven months of total blackout

SHAFAQNA- After seven months of total blackout, cinemas have reopened in several parts of India.

The reopening of movie theatres on Thursday came as India’s health ministry reported 680 deaths in the past 24 hours, the lowest number in nearly three months, raising the country’s death toll since the pandemic began to 111,266, Aljazeera told.

India has registered the highest number of daily cases globally and is expected to become the pandemic’s worst-hit country in the coming weeks, surpassing the United States.

