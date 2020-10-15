https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/imam-hassan-4.jpg 127 300 AH https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/shafaqna-en-2.jpg AH2020-10-15 10:11:022020-10-15 10:11:02What will be granted to true worshippers of Allah (SWT) according to Imam Hassan (AS)?
What will be granted to true worshippers of Allah (SWT) according to Imam Hassan (AS)?
SHAFAQNA – The human being who is a true servant of God, all his/her affairs naturally will be dealt in ways that such a person will come out of all the difficulties with integrity; because Allah (SWT) grants forbearance to such individuals in order to increase their endurance to deal with all the difficulties and calamities as mentioned in Ayahs 155-156 of Surah Al-Baqarah. Based on the Ayahs of the holy Quran, the second Shia Imam, Hassan ibn Ali (AS) said: Whoever obeys and worships Allah (SWT), the Almighty God will make everything to be submissive and servant of such a person [1].
