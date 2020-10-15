What will be granted to true worshippers of Allah (SWT) according to Imam Hassan (AS)?

SHAFAQNA – The human being who is a true servant of God, all his/her affairs naturally will be dealt in ways that such a person will come out of all the difficulties with integrity; because Allah (SWT) grants forbearance to such individuals in order to increase their endurance to deal with all the difficulties and calamities as mentioned in Ayahs 155-156 of Surah Al-Baqarah. Based on the Ayahs of the holy Quran, the second Shia Imam, Hassan ibn Ali (AS) said: Whoever obeys and worships Allah (SWT), the Almighty God will make everything to be submissive and servant of such a person [1].

[1] Warram Collection, Page 227.