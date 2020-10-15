SHAFAQNA- Refugees join voices in a song of hope and kindness. Putting the setbacks of life as a refugee aside, Afghan musician Rahmatullah steps up to the mic and sings.

“Appreciate, love each other, be kind to each other, we need to help and support, because love is our treasure,” he intones, unhcr.org reported.

A few bars later Aura, a refugee musician from Myanmar, belts out the chorus, swaying to the beat: “It is time, it’s our time, let’s do it, it is time to shine a light…”

The pair are among 24 refugee and asylum-seeking musicians finding their groove again in India with the help of composer and Grammy award winner Ricky Kej.

“When the refugee musicians heard the finished song for the first time their eyes were filled with tears,” said Kej.