Photos: Pilgrims walk from Karbala to Najaf to attend the anniversary of the death of the Prophet (PBUH)

SHAFAQNA- Iraqi pilgrims are walking from Karbala to the city of Najaf Ashraf to attend the anniversary of the death of the Prophet (PBUH).

Astan Quds Hosseini announced that the anniversary of the death of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) will be held on Friday in the holy shrine of Imam Hussain (A.S) in Najaf Ashraf.

