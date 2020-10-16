https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/876FDAEC-0519-46E3-B17D-7DBFCAC835AF.jpeg 628 1100 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/shafaqna-en-2.jpg asadian2020-10-16 01:08:372020-10-16 01:08:37Photos: Pilgrims walk from Karbala to Najaf to attend the anniversary of the death of the Prophet (PBUH)
Photos: Pilgrims walk from Karbala to Najaf to attend the anniversary of the death of the Prophet (PBUH)
SHAFAQNA- Iraqi pilgrims are walking from Karbala to the city of Najaf Ashraf to attend the anniversary of the death of the Prophet (PBUH).
Astan Quds Hosseini announced that the anniversary of the death of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) will be held on Friday in the holy shrine of Imam Hussain (A.S) in Najaf Ashraf.
This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!