Date :Friday, October 16th, 2020 | Time : 01:26 |ID: 176181 | Print

Photos: Inside the holy shrine of the Holy Prophet (PBUH)

/0 Comments/in , , , /by

SHAFAQNA- Different photos from inside the holy shrine of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

Shafaqna has collected these images from various sources.


This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English 

0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *