Date :Friday, October 23rd, 2020

Video: Enemies’ strategies in confronting Ahlal-Bayt (A.S)

SHAFAQNA- The enemies’ strategies in confronting the Ahlal-Bayt (A.S). A short speech by Sheikh Qassem Muhammadi.

