How to attract Divine Attention according to Imam Hassan (AS)?

SHAFAQNA – The second Shia Imam, Hassan ibn Ali, Al-Mojtaba (AS) considered reciting the holy Quran as one of the most important ways of attracting Divine Attention for accepting the prayers (Duas), and in this regard, it is narrated from Imam Hassan (AS) who said: The one who recites the holy Quran, at the end of that recitation, if it is prudent, his/her Duas will be accepted and granted (answered) quickly, and if it is not prudent, will be accepted and granted (answered) in the future [1].

[1] Ad-Da’awat Rawandi, Page 24.