Passing anniversary of Holy Prophet (PBUH) held in Najaf Ashraf +Photos

SHAFAQNA- A large number of pilgrims last night and today (Friday) celebrated the anniversary of the death of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) under strict security and health measures in Najaf Ashraf.

Astan Quds Alavi raised the flag of “Ya Sayyid al-Anbiya wa al-Mursalin” on the occasion of the death of the great Prophet of Islam (PBUH) and then a comprehensive security, service and health plan launched in the holy shrine of Imam Ali (A.S).

