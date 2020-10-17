Date :Saturday, October 17th, 2020 | Time : 01:26 |ID: 176367 | Print

Photos: Presence of pilgrims in Imam Reza’s (A.S) shrine for martyrdom anniversary of eighth Shia Imam

/0 Comments/in , , , , , /by

SHAFAQNA-

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English  

You might also like
Photos: Beautification of Imam Ridha's (A.S) holy shrine behind closed doors
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *