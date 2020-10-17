How did Imam Hassan (AS) describe the holy Quran?

SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from the second Shia Imam, Hassan ibn Ali Al-Mojtaba (AS) who said: Indeed, the lights of guidance and prosperity exist in this Quran, and this Quran is the cure for the hearts and chests [1]. Therefore, the human being for his/her pains especially mental pains and other problems must refer to the Quran and seek the cure. One of the ways is to recite the Quran in order to attract Divine Attention for Duas to be accepted and for the sake of cure as well as seeking accomplishment and similar cases.

[1] Beharul Anwaar, Vol. 75, Page 11.