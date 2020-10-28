https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/20201017_1855531.jpg 1067 1906 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2020-10-28 11:49:372020-10-28 11:49:37Video: The British mosque
Video: The British mosque
SHAFAQNA- Islamic places of worship in England range enormously in design and scale and in turn illustrate the diversity of the nation’s Muslim population.
There are estimated to be around 1.500 mosque in British – the majority are formed from houses or other converted buildings, with fewer than 20% purpose-built.
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!