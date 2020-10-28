Date :Wednesday, October 28th, 2020 | Time : 11:49 |ID: 176455 | Print

Video: The British mosque

SHAFAQNA- Islamic places of worship in England range enormously in design and scale and in turn illustrate the diversity  of the nation’s Muslim population.

There are estimated to be around 1.500 mosque in British – the majority are formed from houses or other converted buildings, with fewer than 20% purpose-built.

