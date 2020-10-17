Pope on World Food Day: Hunger is not only a tragedy but a disgrace

SHAFAQNA-“For humanity, hunger is not only a tragedy but also a a disgrace”, Pope Francis said in a video message to the Director General of FAO on World Food Day

The Pope said hunger is caused, “to a large extent, by an unequal distribution of the fruits of the earth, in addition to the lack of investment in agriculture, the consequences of climate change and the increase in conflicts in different parts of the planet”, as well as by the tonnes of food that are discarded.

Faced with this reality, he continued, “we cannot remain insensitive or paralysed” because “we are all responsible.”

The Pope added that the theme underlines the urgent need for everyone to act together so as to “promote hope” in all people, Vatican News reported.