How are the number of pilgrims calculated in crowded pilgrimages like Arbaeen?

SHAFAQNA- The holy shrine of Hazrat Abbas (A.S) in a statement explained the mechanism of counting the number of pilgrims during pilgrimages with a population of millions, such as Arbaeen.

“Faras Abbas Hamzeh”, the head of the Communication and Information Technology Branch in Astan Quds Abbasi, said in a statement: Some people are asking about how the electronic counting system works, through which the number of pilgrims on the Arbaeen pilgrimage this year was calculated. It should be noted that shortly before each pilgrimage, modern high-resolution, high-tech electronic cameras are installed at the entrances to the holy city of Karbala, which their main task is to count the pilgrims according to a special technical mechanism and under the supervision of a technical team specializing in this field who have experience working with this system and giving accurate statistics.

Faras stated: According to the way of operation, there are different types of cameras: the first type of cameras which job is to count people (people counting), are transferred to the routes of pilgrims and these cameras have a high accuracy in counting people and through them, the number of people is automatically counted and stored in their database. Every few hours, for example, for five minutes, they visually calculate the number of people, which is done in order to match the number recorded by the camera. And if there is a mistake in the reading, which is usually due to the lack of light and black cover of the pilgrims at night, the correction factor is used in their databases to bring the result closer to reality.

He added: “The second type of these cameras (vehicle counting) are for counting the number of cars and vehicles that enter Karbala and are directed to special routes where cars travel. Despite the fact that the number of cars recorded by this type of camera is very accurate, but the actual number of pilgrims in each car is estimated based on the size of the car, so the accuracy in counting pilgrims is relatively low and the reason is the difference in car type, their capacity and their passengers that are estimated to be between 4 for automobiles and 80 for large and passenger cars. Here, too, all types of vehicles are monitored and the minimum capacity for them is considered and stored. For example, if we have a thousand cars and the capacity for automobiles is 10%, for cars with a capacity of 11 passengers 30%, for minibuses with a capacity of 21 passengers 50% and for 40-person buses 10%, and thus the approximate number of pilgrims is estimated at 18,200, which is a minimum because many cars carry more than the standard number of pilgrims.”

The statement also said that the cameras used to count the number of pilgrims are mobile because, as in previous years, some roads are sometimes closed and become pilgrimage routes for pilgrims. In this case, suitable cameras should be used for this purpose.

