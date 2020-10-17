Date :Sunday, October 18th, 2020 | Time : 00:44 |ID: 176479 | Print

Photos: Aerial images of Najaf Ashraf on 28th Safar

SHAFAQNAEvery year on the 28th Safar, which is the passing anniversary of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and the day of the pilgrimage of Amir al-Mu’minin Ali (A.S), tens of thousands of Iraqis from different cities of this country come to Najaf Ashraf for pilgrimage. Hundreds of these people go to the holy shrine of Imam Ali (A.S) on foot, like the great Arbaeen march. The people of Najaf and Kufa also welcome these pilgrims by launching processions (Mawkibs) like Arbaeen.

