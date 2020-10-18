US: Thousands of women rally against Donald Trump

SHAFAQNA- Thousands of women rallied Saturday across the United States to protest against President Donald Trump and his conservative Supreme Court pick.

The rallies ahead of the November 3 election were inspired by the first Women’s March in Washington, a huge anti-Trump rally held a day after his 2017 inauguration.

In the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, the demonstrations Saturday were considerably smaller, though protesters still turned out in cities across the country, according to organizers.

More than 100,000 people took part in some 430 marches in locations from New York to Los Angeles and Chicago to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, organizers said, France24 reported.