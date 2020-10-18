Worldwide COVID-19 cases increase by one-day record of 400,000

SHAFAQNA- Worldwide COVID-19 cases increased by more than 400,000 for the first time late on Friday.

Europe, which successfully tamped down the first surge of infections, has emerged as the new coronavirus epicentre in recent weeks and is reporting on average 140,000 cases a day over the past week.

As a region, Europe is reporting more daily cases than India, Brazil and the United States combined.

Of every 100 infections reported around the world, 34 were from European countries, according to a Reuters analysis.