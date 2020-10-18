https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/MOSQUE-1.jpg 359 640 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/shafaqna-en-2.jpg asadian2020-10-18 09:39:382020-10-18 09:39:38Saudi Arabia allows prayers in Mecca's Grand Mosque
Saudi Arabia allows prayers in Mecca’s Grand Mosque
SHAFAQNA- Saudi Arabia allowed its citizens and residents to perform prayers in Al-Haram Grand Mosque in Mecca.
Earlier this month Saudi Arabia allowed citizens and residents to perform the Umrah pilgrimage at Islam’s holiest sites, Mecca and Medina, after a seven-month pause due to coronavirus concerns, Reuters reported.
