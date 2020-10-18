Date :Sunday, October 18th, 2020 | Time : 09:39 |ID: 176547 | Print

Saudi Arabia allows prayers in Mecca’s Grand Mosque

SHAFAQNA- Saudi Arabia allowed its citizens and residents to perform prayers in Al-Haram Grand Mosque in Mecca.

Earlier this month Saudi Arabia allowed citizens and residents to perform the Umrah pilgrimage at Islam’s holiest sites, Mecca and Medina, after a seven-month pause due to coronavirus concerns, Reuters reported.

