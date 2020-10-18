https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/8DEB4D6A-1E6F-4C55-AA02-E187A17E1D73.jpeg 451 640 AH https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/shafaqna-en-2.jpg AH2020-10-18 11:10:072020-10-18 11:10:07What is the ruling on performing Sijdah on Torbahs with images on them? The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s answer
What is the ruling on performing Sijdah on Torbahs with images on them? The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s answer
SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Sistani answered a question about performing Sijdah on Torbahs with images on them.
Question: What is the ruling on performing Salaat (Sijdah) on Torbahs with images and writings on them?
The Grand Ayatollah Sistani: There is no problem in itself, but it is better to perform Sijdah on the side that is smooth.
Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!