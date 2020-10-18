Date :Sunday, October 18th, 2020 | Time : 11:10 |ID: 176550 | Print

What is the ruling on performing Sijdah on Torbahs with images on them? The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Sistani answered a question about performing Sijdah on Torbahs with images on them.

Question: What is the ruling on performing Salaat (Sijdah) on Torbahs with images and writings on them?

The Grand Ayatollah Sistani: There is no problem in itself, but it is better to perform Sijdah on the side that is smooth.

