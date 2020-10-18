SHAFAQNA-IQNA: Maryam Othmani , the Youngest Quran Memorizer in Tunisia was honored in a ceremony.

According to the Iranian Cultural Center in Tunisia, she was honored at the ceremony held in Tunisia’s Ministry of Religious Affairs on the occasion of National Women’s Day.

Ahmad Adhuom, the minister of religious affairs, said at the program that it is a part of duties of the ministry to encourage girls and women to learn and memorize the Quran.

Maryam Othmani is from Degache town in Tozeur Governorate of Tunisia. She completed memorization of the second half of the Quran during the coronavirus quarantine period.

The Holy Quran is the only religious Scripture that is memorized by its followers.

Innumerable persons in every Muslim community have memorized the Quran since the first day it was revealed.

The Quran has 30 Juzes (parts), 114 Surahs (chapters) and 6,236 verses.