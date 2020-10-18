French Muslims condemn teacher’s Killing near Paris

SHAFAQNA– French Muslims slammed the killing of a teacher in a Paris suburb.

Hafiz Chems-eddine, the rector of Grand Paris mosque, said he was “horrified” by the crime.

“All the more horrified as this attack is being carried out in the name of my religion, Islam. That’s enough,” he tweeted.

Tareq Oubrou, imam of a Bordeaux mosque, said he was “downcast because it is an unspeakable act which is perpetrated in the name of a religion which has nothing to do with an ignoble act”, FreePressJournal reported.