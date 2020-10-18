Date :Sunday, October 18th, 2020 | Time : 15:24 |ID: 176589 | Print

French Muslims condemn teacher’s Killing near Paris

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA– French Muslims slammed the killing of a teacher in a Paris suburb.

Hafiz Chems-eddine, the rector of Grand Paris mosque, said he was “horrified” by the crime.

“All the more horrified as this attack is being carried out in the name of my religion, Islam. That’s enough,” he tweeted.

Tareq Oubrou, imam of a Bordeaux mosque, said he was “downcast because it is an unspeakable act which is perpetrated in the name of a religion which has nothing to do with an ignoble act”, FreePressJournal reported.

You might also like
France: Clash between police and Yellow Vests for 62nd consecutive weekend
Emmanuel Macron, France, Iran, Yemen,Saudi Arabia FM spox: France wants facts before commenting on Saudi attack
6th month anniversary of Yellow Vest movement marked with marches, scuffles with police break out
Paris attacks: the Muslim victims of terrorist bullets
Muslims' rally against Islamophobia in France+ Video
Ali Shariati; the Great thinker who reminds us "Islam is a realist religion"
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *