Palestine: Quran center closed due to coronavirus

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: A Quranic center in Tulkarm a Palestinian town in the West Bank was shut down due to COVID-19 .

Several teachers of the Dar-ol-Quran Center of Tulkarm have tested positive for the coronavirus, Safa news agency reported.

The center was shut down on Sunday and will remain closed for eight days, the town’s Awqaf Department said.

It said the decision has been taken in order to prevent the spread of the disease.

The coronavirus outbreak that originated in Wuhan, China, has infected nearly 40 million people around the world and killed more than 1.1 million.

The number of infections in the Palestinian territories is about 47,000 and 402 people have so far died from the disease.

The outbreak has had a major impact on global sporting, cultural, religious and political events, with a host of events canceled or postponed.