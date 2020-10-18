Iran supporting inter-Afghan talks, peace process

SHAFAQNA-IRNA: Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif stressed Iran’s support for the peace process led by the Afghans and the agreements reached between the participants in the inter-Afghan talks.

The chairman of the Afghan Peace Council Abdullah Abdullah who has arrived in Tehran on Sunday met and held talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif.

During the meeting, Zarif reaffirmed the support of the Islamic Republic of Iran for the government of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan and the peace process led by Afghans, as well as the agreements reached between the participants in the inter-Afghan talks.

Appreciating Abdullah’s participation in the political process and accepting the responsibility of the High Council for National Reconciliation of Afghanistan, he voiced Iran’s support for the participation of the Taliban in the political structure of Afghanistan.

Abdullah Abdullah, for his part, explained the latest developments in Afghanistan, as well as the latest status related to the inter-Afghan talks.

Abdullah arrived in Tehran on Sunday for a three-day visit and a meeting with high-ranking officials of the Islamic Republic of Iran on expanding bilateral relations and the ways to develop Afghanistan’s peace and stability processes.

A delegation of high-level national reconciliation council officials, members of parliament, and officials from the Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs accompany Abdullah during the visit.