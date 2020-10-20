Date :Tuesday, October 20th, 2020 | Time : 11:08 |ID: 176637 | Print

Photos: Arbaeen Walk Exhibition in France

SHAFAQNA- Iran’s Cultural Counselor in France has organized a three-dimensional virtual exhibition “Manifestation of Unity in Multiplicity” focusing on the Arbaeen Hussaini walk.

According to Shafaqna, quoting the Cultural Counselor of Iran in France, in this exhibition, images of the wide participation of followers of different religions and the devotees of Hazrat Aba Abdullah Al-Hussain (A.S) from different parts of the world in the gathering of Arbaeen walk have been displayed virtually.

The exhibition, which started on October 7, 2020, will last for one month until November 7, 2020.

Those interested can visit the exhibition online at https://bit.ly/3ntWGwY.

 

