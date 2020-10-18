Iraqi PM meets German Chancellor the next day

SHAFAQNA- The German embassy in Baghdad has confirmed that the Iraqi prime minister will meet with the German Chancellor a day after tomorrow during his visit to some European countries.

The German embassy in Baghdad issued a statement this afternoon (Sunday) announcing that German Chancellor Angela Merkel will host Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kazemi on Tuesday, in Berlin.

The German embassy in Baghdad said in a statement that despite the challenges posed by the difficult situation with the outbreak of the new generation of Coronavirus (Covid-19) in the city, important meetings such as the meeting between the German Chancellor and the Iraqi Prime Minister, are possible with a good prevention policy.

The embassy statement also stressed that the meeting between Merkel and Al-Kazemi will take place on Tuesday at 10:30 Berlin time, and that the two sides will discuss bilateral relations between Germany and Iraq, economic cooperation between the two countries, the fight against the Corona pandemic, war against ISIS terrorist group and regional and international issues.

The Iraqi prime minister is expected to head a high-level delegation to Europe today, where he is scheduled to pay a four-day visit to France, Germany and Britain.

