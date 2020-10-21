Participation of 20 foreign processions in Arbaeen 2020 +Photos

SHAFAQNA- Despite the restrictions on the presence of foreign pilgrims at this year’s Arbaeen ceremony due to the spread of the corona virus, 20 mourning processions from eight foreign countries have been able to attend the Arbaeen 1442 AH mourning ceremony in Karbala.

According to Iqna quoting the Astan Hossaini information base, the Hussaini’s rites and ceremonies section of Iraq and the Islamic world affiliated with the Hossaini and Abbasi holy thresholds announced in a statement that 20 processions from eight foreign countries and a number of scholars and religious figures from different tribes attended this year’s Arbaeen ceremony.

“After the Iraqi government agreed to allow 1,500 pilgrims from each country to participate in this year’s Arbaeen ceremony, 20 processions and mourning delegations from Arab and foreign countries entered Iraq,” the statement said.

Sayyid Hashim al-Musawi, deputy head of the Husseini’s rites and processions in Iraq and the Islamic world affiliated with the holy thresholds of Husseini and Abbasi, also said: “These 20 processions were from Britain, Sweden, India, Pakistan, Nigeria, Saudi Arabia, Lebanon and Kuwait. Observing preventive and hygienic measures, including wearing a mask, they participated in the ceremony.

He added: “Karbala province also hosted 10,000 service and mourning processions from inside Iraq during this year’s Arbaeen ceremony, which were attended in accordance with legal regulations and in coordination with the Joint Operations Command and the Police Command.”

Al-Musawi stated: In this year’s Arbaeen ceremony in Karbala, scholars and religious figures from Christianity, Yazidi and Mandaean religions were present.

