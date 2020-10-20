https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/159091087745684600.jpg 960 1280 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/shafaqna-en-2.jpg asadian2020-10-20 10:53:492020-10-20 10:56:48Providing health services by volunteers to pilgrims of Prophet's Mosque in Medina
Providing health services by volunteers to pilgrims of Prophet’s Mosque in Medina
SHAFAQNA- The Health Department of Medina announced: “The volunteer forces started their work in the health services section of the Prophet’s Mosque”.
This is done in coordination with the General Directorate of Masjid al-Haram and Masjid al-Nabi.
Medina Munawara Health Management said: “Volunteer forces are working in the Prophet’s Mosque to provide services and educate pilgrims”.
Hajj Umrah Mufradah resumed on Sunday (October 4) at the Holy Mosque.
Pilgrims also go to the Prophet’s Mosque for pilgrimage, and preventive measures have been taken in mosques to fight the corona virus.
