Coronavirus: Kuwait, UAE confirm hundreds of new cases

SHAFAQNA- Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates Sunday confirmed hundreds of new COVID-19 cases.

The Health Ministry of Kuwait said 663 more people were infected with the novel coronavirus and another seven people lost their lives to the disease. The nationwide case count rose to 116,146 and the death toll hit 701, it added.

In the United Arab Emirates, another 1,215 people caught the virus, raising the total caseload to 115,602. With four more people dying from the disease, the death toll across the nation rose to 463, AA reported.