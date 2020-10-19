https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/uk-1.jpg 486 864 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/shafaqna-en-2.jpg asadian2020-10-19 07:01:402020-10-19 07:01:40Less than 50% chances of Brexit trade deal, UK minister says
Less than 50% chances of Brexit trade deal, UK minister says
SHAFAQNA- A senior British Cabinet minister said that there is a less than 50% chance of UK striking a post-Brexit trade agreement with the EU, a senior British Cabinet minister said.
Michael Gove, the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, told the Sky News that “the ball is in his court” as to whether negotiations resume in the coming days.
He blamed a possible collapse in talks on “the position that’s been taken in the last couple of weeks” by EU leaders.
