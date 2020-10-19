Date :Monday, October 19th, 2020 | Time : 07:01 |ID: 176693 | Print

Less than 50% chances of Brexit trade deal, UK minister says

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA- A senior British Cabinet minister said that there is a less than 50% chance of UK striking a post-Brexit trade agreement with the EU, a senior British Cabinet minister said.

Michael Gove, the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, told the Sky News that “the ball is in his court” as to whether negotiations resume in the coming days.

He blamed a possible collapse in talks on “the position that’s been taken in the last couple of weeks” by EU leaders.

You might also like
EU parliament calls for seek checks on arms sales fuelling Yemen conflict
Muslims urged to participate in Britain’s upcoming election
UK owned up helping Saudi royal family guard enforce 'public order'
Labour Muslim Network Launched
No respect, no justice, no equality in Saudi Arabia
UK to deport seriously ill Bahrain activist who claims he will be tortured
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *