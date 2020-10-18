Date :Sunday, October 18th, 2020 | Time : 22:38 |ID: 176696 | Print

Iraqi PM arrives in France



SHAFAQNA- Mustafa Al-Kazemi arrived at Paris Airport tonight (Sunday) following a trip to European countries.

Germany and Britain will be Al-Kazemi’s next destination after France.

According to the Iraqi Prime Minister’s Office, al-Kazemi is scheduled to consult with officials in the three countries on developing bilateral relations.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English 

