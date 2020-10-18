https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/C532A966-1CE0-4DF4-B051-8EC822BDF110.jpeg 370 640 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/shafaqna-en-2.jpg asadian2020-10-18 22:38:182020-10-18 22:38:18Iraqi PM arrives in France
Iraqi PM arrives in France
SHAFAQNA- Mustafa Al-Kazemi arrived at Paris Airport tonight (Sunday) following a trip to European countries.
Germany and Britain will be Al-Kazemi’s next destination after France.
According to the Iraqi Prime Minister’s Office, al-Kazemi is scheduled to consult with officials in the three countries on developing bilateral relations.
This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English
