How to protect Islamic values?

SHAFAQNA – The great Islamic Scholar, Martyr Mortaza Motahhari (RA) said: I warn the youth and the followers of Islam not to think that the way of protecting the Islamic belief is to prevent others expressing their opinions. Islam can only be protected by one force and that is knowledge, and allowing the opposing thoughts, and encountering them in incisive and clear way [1].

[1] Piramoon-e-Inqelab-e-Islami, Martyr Mortaza Motahhari (RA), Page 1.